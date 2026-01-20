Manchester United add Niko Kovac to managerial shortlist ahead of summer

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick beat Manchester City 2-0 last weekend in the Premier League, but even that is unlikely to land him a permanent role at the club with the board keen on another managerial appointment.

Rudy Galetti has reported that Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac has emerged as a serious candidate for the Red Devils. He has a contract with the Bundesliga outfit until June 2027, but might consider his future once the ongoing season ends.

Chelsea were also thought to be interested in signing Kovac when they fired Enzo Maresca, but the Croat preferred staying put at the Signal Iduna Park until the end of the campaign although an exit remains very much on the cards later in the year.

Kovac a good appointment

Niko Kovac will be a good appointment for Manchester United as their head coach. He has done well at Borussia Dortmund since taking over from Nuri Sahin last year in January, while he even had a decent year-long tenure at Bayern Munich.

Kovac’s teams play compact football defensively and work hard without possession, whereas they are quick on the transitions, disciplined in building up against teams that defend deep and can exploit high lines with good creativity in midfield.

Having managed Bayern and Dortmund in the very recent past, as well as the Croatian national team early in his career, Kovac will also be able to have a good command over the dressing room, something which Ruben Amorim probably lacked.

It will be interesting to see how much compensation United would need to pay to release him from his contract, but in spite of all the value he brings to the table, Kovac is unlikely to be the first-choice for the Red Devils to take up their managerial role.