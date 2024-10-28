Manchester United shortlist three new candidates to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United finally called time on Erik ten Hag’s tenure as their first team’s coach on Monday. The Dutchman was fired following the Red Devils’ 2-1 to West Ham United on Sunday which leaves them lurking in 14th place in the English top flight and with just one win in their last eight outings in all competitions.

Ten Hag’s backroom staff is expected to retain their positions for the time being while former Man United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named as the manager in the interim. However, it remains to be seen for how much time the 48-year-old is at the helm as Rudy Galetti has reported that Man Utd have already drawn up a three-man shortlist of permanent options.

It includes two Champions League finalists from recent years, Edin Terzic, who took Borussia Dortmund to Wembley last season and Massimiliano Allegri who has led Juventus to the showpiece game in 2015 and 2017. Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter completes United’s latest list of nominations.

Trio available for immediate appointment

Manchester United might not wait for the end of the season before they hire Ten Hag’s replacement given that they are in a delicate position in the Premier League and Europa League, and need to step their game up soon. Allegri, Potter and Terzic would all be available to join the club immediately and perhaps, the former Juve boss could be their best option.

Allegri has won the Serie A several times in his career and has the experience of controlling a dressing room full of superstars. Admittedly, he may have a defensive brand of football that excels only on the counter attack but for the near future, United need a better man manager who can bring about a sense of responsibility on and off the field.

Potter had a great career at Brighton but there were question marks with regards to how he handled the pressure at Chelsea, so he may not be the ideal candidate to join Man United now. Meanwhile, Terzic is perhaps far too inexperienced as a head coach to lead the Red Devils and does not have a good track record in league seasons from his time at Dortmund.

Galetti has said that Manchester United are still ‘evaluating’ profiles and thus, there may be some more names thrown into the mix. Yet, considering the pace at which the board is scouring for a long-term option, one should not rule out a manager checking into Old Trafford by the international break that is due to arrive in November.