Manchester United make ‘specific inquiries’ with Ruben Amorim

Manchester United finally ended their five-match winless run with a 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford. That’s not to say Erik ten Hag’s position is absolutely safe as the Dutchman’s job will continue to be under the scanner for the foreseeable future, or at least until there is a marked change and consistency in the performances and results of the team.

The Red Devils have postponed his sacking by several weeks, it is fair to say, with one of their primary contenders in Thomas Tuchel taking up a role with the England national team. With the German’s hiring a prospect that has been ruled out, the club continues to scout for potential candidates to replace Ten Hag, if at all he is shown the door.

According to Florian Plettenberg, United have already lodged interested in Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, who is also been looked at by Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s replacement. The journalist has added that ‘specific enquiries’ have been made by Man Utd, though the Portuguese is planning to stay put with Sporting until the end of the season.

His contract with the Liga NOS giants expires in June 2026 and there is a release clause in his contract at the end of the season, the value of which remains unknown at this point in time. Meanwhile, there is trust in Erik ten Hag for now but Manchester United ‘want to be prepared’ in case the Dutchman has to be sacked.

Amorim’s tactical profile is similar to Ten Hag’s

In his two years at the club, Erik ten Hag has not been able to give Manchester United a distinct tactical identity but has been backed with signings that he has specifically demanded and previously worked with. Therefore, it is imperative United bring in a manager with a similar outlook of the game to ensure he can work with the existing players.

Having said that, Amorim would be tasked with giving Man United a personality on the pitch and given the attractive brand of football Sporting Lisbon are playing under the 39-year-old, there is every reason to believe that the young manager would be a breath of fresh air in the Premier League if he moves to Old Trafford.

If United fire Ten Hag midway through the season and are happy to wait for a permanent managerial appointment until the summer, Ruud van Nistelrooy would be the favourite to step into an interim role and if the former Red Devil manages to impress in a short spell of time like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did, he may be tasked with the reigns on a long-term basis as well.