Man Utd revive interest in signing Barcelona star De Jong

Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After becoming the new Red Devils manager back in 2022, Erik ten Hag initially prioritised strengthening the midfield department by signing the 27-year-old.

United even agreed on a deal in principle with the Blaugrana to secure his signature but the player eventually rejected a move to Old Trafford. So, after failing to hire their primary target, Ten Hag’s side decided to shift their focus to alternative options and purchased Casemiro.

The Brazilian enjoyed a promising start in the Premier League but has been struggling in recent times and it has been reported that the record Premier League champions are now ready to let him leave the club.

Fichajes states that Ten Hag is willing to strengthen the midfield department in the upcoming January window and is keen on signing de Jong. So, United have revived their interest in securing his service.

De Jong to Man Utd

Barcelona are ready to cash-in on him to remove him from the wage bill amid their financial difficulties and would accept a fee of at least £50m. So, United are looking to take advantage of the Blaugrana’s current situation and are ready to do everything in their power to hire De Jong.

The Red Devils decided to strengthen the midfield department by signing Manuel Ugarte after letting Scott McTominay leave the club in the summer. But, they might need to revamp this position next year as Christian Eriksen is expected to leave the club as a free agent next summer with Casemiro also likely to leave.

De Jong likes to play in a double midfield pivot but is also efficient in the number six role. He has had some injury problems in recent times but is a top-class player and possesses the necessary qualities to address United’s issues in the engine room.

So, he would be a great coup for Ten Hag’s side if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming winter window.