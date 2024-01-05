Man Utd and Chelsea in battle to sign Ferland Mendy

Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to battle it out over a deal to sign Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy next summer, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 28-year-old French international defender could be on the move at the end of the season and the two Premier League clubs are keen on luring him to England.

The report claims that Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defence and have identified the Real Madrid man as a target. Manchester United have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at their disposal. However, Shaw’s availability has been a concern due to persistent injury problems while Malacia has struggled to hold down a first team place.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Red Devils decided to invest in another quality left back and it appears they have set their sights on Mendy.

As for Chelsea, they spent a substantial amount of money on Marc Cucurella but the Spaniard has not been able to live up to expectations. With Ian Maatsen being linked with an exit from Stanford Bridge, Ben Chilwell is the only reliable left-back at the club. Mauricio Pochettino needs to add more depth in that department and Mendy could prove to be a solid acquisition.

The Frenchman has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid this season and he might consider a move to the Premier League if there are concrete proposals on the table. Mendy has started just nine league games this season and he will want to play more often at the stage of his career.

Mendy won’t be a cheap acquisition

The report from Fichajes claims that Real Madrid are ready to do business if an offer worth around €55m (£47m) is put on the table, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to shell out that kind of money.

There is no doubt that both clubs have the financial muscle to get a deal done. However, Mendy is not a key starter for Los Blancos and the two English clubs will probably be hoping to lower the asking price.

The defender will look to get his career back on track with regular football and the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United will certainly benefit from his winning experience. The French international has won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and he knows what it takes to succeed at a top club.