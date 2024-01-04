Man Utd want Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on loan

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on loan, as per The Athletic.

Seeking to bolster their attacking options amid a disappointing season, United face challenges with underperforming signings. Rasmus Hojlund, a big-money summer buy, has managed just one Premier League goal, while another marquee signing, winger Antony is yet to contribute a goal.

Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s confirmed minority stake acquisition, pending Premier League approval, limits immediate financial flexibility. Erik ten Hag, along with the club’s recruitment department, explores potential market opportunities but is constrained to pursue economic or loan deals.

The Athletic reports that four Bundesliga forwards, including some unconventional choices including Choupo-Moting, feature on Ten Hag’s wishlist.

The options internally considered by United include Timo Werner, Thomas Muller, Serhou Guirassy, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to bolster their attack.

While interest in the former three is known, a loan move for Choupo-Moting emerges as the potential low-cost option, fitting the temporary role sought by Ten Hag.

Choupo-Moting brings valuable experience to aid Manchester United in achieving their objectives. Considering alternatives like Joshua Zirkzee who could cost the club a fortune, United may lean towards a loan approach with Choupo-Moting, providing the forward an opportunity for a new challenge.

Loan option

Harry Kane’s arrival at Bayern has limited Choupo-Moting’s playing time, making him open to a potential inquiry from The Red Devils.

The 34-year-old could be a valuable solution for the Red Devils, given his experience in top-flight football.

Having already featured in the Premier League with Stoke City, his arrival will relieve the goalscoring burden from Hojlund – who has only recorded one goal in the Premier League this season.

Despite nearing the end of his career, a move to United would represent another notable chapter for the Cameroonian forward, who has previously featured for illustrious clubs such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.