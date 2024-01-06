Arsenal pressing to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Arsenal are ‘pressing’ to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in a player-plus-cash deal this winter.

The London giants had a disappointing month of December where they dropped 11 points in the Premier League. As a result, Arsenal find themselves 5 points behind leaders Liverpool in the table and they have a big task on their hands to overturn the deficit and challenge for the top-flight title.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta may want a new striker to boost the club’s title prospects and Calciomercato report that Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney may not be affordable targets during the current transfer window. They add that Vlahovic is more realistic option for the Gunners this month.

The Italian outlet mention that Juventus want at least £52 million for the Serbia international, but Arsenal could drive the price down with a part-exchange deal. Charlie Patino is mentioned as a player who could be used as a makeweight by the Gunners to lower the valuation to sign Vlahovic.

Possible transfer

Arsenal have been linked with Toney for the past few weeks but Brentford seem intent on keeping him amid their relegation battle. The Englishman will return from his betting ban after January 17 and could have a huge role to play in their bid to avoid the drop. It would take a significant offer to prise him away.

Hence, the Gunners look likely to miss out on his signature and may have to look at alternative targets. Vlahovic has been on their radar since January last year when he was at Fiorentina. The 23-year-old has not met his expectations with only 6 goals from 17 games this season but remains highly valued.

Juventus football director Cristiano Giuntoli recently said that Vlahovic is not for sale this month, but the club’s financial problems could influence a change of stance. If Arsenal were to offer £40 million plus Patino in exchange, there could be a possibility of convincing them to part ways with the striker.