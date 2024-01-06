Chelsea set their sights on signing Antonio Silva

Chelsea are keen on improving their defensive options in the coming months and have identified Antonio Silva as a key target, according to a report via Fichajes.

The 20-year-old Portuguese international has attracted the attention of the London club with his performances for Benfica as he’s established himself as one of the hottest young defenders in Europe.

According to the report, Chelsea have now ‘set their sights’ on signing Silva but any potential deal won’t be cheap. The defender is valued at €100 million (£86m) because of a release clause in his contract and Chelsea will have to shell out a premium if they want to secure his services.

Silva is a prodigious young talent with a bright future ahead of him and he could develop into a quality central defender for Chelsea in the coming years if he were to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will need a long term replacement for Thiago Silva – who is in the twilight years of his career – and the Benfica defender certainly fits the profile.

Although the reported asking price seems quite steep for a player who is largely unproven at the highest level, Silva has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Silva could fix Chelsea’s defensive problems

Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively this season and they could certainly use a reliable central defender like Silva. The Blues have conceded 31 goals in 20 Premier League matches this campaign.

They will have to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for major trophies once again and the Portuguese international could prove to be a solid long term acquisition for them.

The defender has been linked with other English clubs in recent months as well so it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can beat the competition from their rivals and win the race for his signature.