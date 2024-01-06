Man Utd in talks to sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in this winter window, as per Football Insider.

Having struggled with their goal-scoring issues this season, the Red Devils have reportedly opted to strengthen their frontline by signing a seasoned striker in January.

However, it has been suggested that the record Premier League champions can’t afford to spend big this month due to FFP regulations so they have been exploring cheap options in the market to add depth to their frontline.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Man Utd with Timo Werner being among them. However, the German is reportedly set to join Tottenham so Man Utd have been forced to explore alternative options with Choupo-Moting now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign Choupo-Moting and the Red Devils have already held initial talks over a potential deal to sign the Bayern Munich star in January.

However, the report claims that nothing is advanced yet regarding a possible deal so there is still a long way to go before Choupo-Moting moves to Old Trafford.

Choupo-Moting to Man Utd

The 34-year-old has previous experience of playing in the Premier League when he was at Stoke City. However, he couldn’t flourish in his career at bet365 Stadium.

But, Choupo-Moting has been displaying promising performances for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in recent times. The Cameroonian was the German giants’ first-choice centre-forward last term following Robert Lewandowski’s departure, helping his side win the Bundesliga title.

So, Choupo-Moting, standing at 6ft 3in tall, could be a shrewd short-term signing for Man Utd to add depth to their centre-forward position and help Rasmus Hojlund develop his career.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the African in this transfer window.

Choupo-Moting was eligible to play in AFCON but he hasn’t been selected in the Cameroon squad to play in this competition this month. Therefore, he can play for Man Utd straightaway if he were to move to Old Trafford over the coming days.