Man Utd very interested in signing Jonathan David

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are very interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have been poor in front of goal in the Premier League this season and they are currently the joint-third lowest scorers in the division – only Burnley and Sheffield United have scored less than them. Man United need to bolster the attacking department this month and Football Transfers claim that they are looking into a deal for David.

The outlet claim that the Red Devils are very interested in signing the Canadian star and could make an approach during the transfer window. Erik ten Hag’s side are likely to face competition from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa for the striker. The Villans are eyeing competition for Ollie Watkins as they chase a top 4 finish and a surprise league title.

Good striker

David has been one of the best performing centre forwards in French football. He has made plenty of goal involvements for Lille over the past few years. In the current campaign, the 23-year-old striker has amassed 10 goals and 6 assists from only 24 appearances for the French giants in all competitions.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time and Football Transfers report that he would be interested in moving out this winter. United are in need of a new striker more than Villa, considering the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund since his arrival from Atalanta last summer.

The Danish star has 6 goals in his maiden season for the Red Devils, but just 1 of those have come in the English top-flight. He has looked out of sorts with his finishing while he has not received the necessary service on occasions. David would be a better outlet for United as he is more versatile.

The former Gent man has the ability to play in a deeper playmaker role when required. He has better ability to link up play in the final 3rd and would be a good signing for United. It has been claimed recently that the striker could be sold for £34 million with his contract expiring in 18 months.