Liverpool eyeing up 2024 move for Johan Bakayoko

Liverpool are eyeing up a move for exciting PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko this year, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report states that Liverpool view the winger as a ‘promising option’ as they look to strengthen their squad at the end of the season.

Bakayoko has been outstanding for PSV Eindhoven this season scoring four goals and picking up 13 assists across all competitions. He is valued at £34 million by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much PSV would demand for his signature.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool. A January move seems unlikely and it is fair to assume that Liverpool would have to wait until the summer transfer window to get a deal done. PSV are unlikely to sanction the departure of a key attacker midway through the season.

In addition to that, Liverpool have other priorities in January. They should look to bring in a central defender with Joel Matip ruled out for the rest of the season.

That said, they could certainly use another winger. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only specialist wingers at the club right now and Liverpool need more depth in that area.

Bakayoko is a right sided winger who would add creativity, pace, flair and goals to the Liverpool attack. The 20-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons if he were to join the club.

Competition for Bakayoko?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature, especially with clubs like Manchester United also reportedly eyeing the attacker.

We covered reports earlier that the Red Devils are in need of reinforcements in the wide areas and they have identified the Belgian as a long-term option.

Liverpool recently signed Cody Gakpo from PSV and the two clubs share amicable terms. They could use that relationship to help beat Manchester United to Bakayoko in the summer.