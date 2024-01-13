Man Utd keen on Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior

Manchester United are plotting an audacious move to sign Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior next summer, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report says the Red Devils have their ‘sights set’ on the Brazilian attacker as Erik ten Hag looks to lure Vinicius Jr away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

However, United face stiff competition as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also named as potential suitors if the South American decides he wants a new challenge away from Madrid.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger has established himself as one of the best players in Europe so Real Madrid will do all they can to keep hold of him. Vinicius has contributed to six goals and four assists across all competitions this season and he will be instrumental to their quest for major trophies.

Manchester United have struggled to score goals consistently and the South American attacker could transform them in the final third with his flair, goal-scoring ability and technicality. He could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Antony and Jadon Sancho.

There is no doubt that Vinicius Jr is already a world-class player and there is a potential for him to improve further. The Brazilian could develop into a superstar in the coming years and signing him would be a major coup for Manchester United if they could pull it off.

Madrid unlikely to sell Vinicius

The winger is valued at £129 million by Transfermarkt and he has a release clause of €1 billion, so it would take a monumental offer to persuade Madrid to cash-in. Manchester United would have to shatter their club transfer record in order to sign him.

With that said, he is clearly an indispensable asset for Los Blancos and they do not need to sell key players for money. The Premier League side will face an uphill challenge convincing Madrid to part with one of the best young players in world football, so a transfer to Old Trafford appears unlikely at this stage.