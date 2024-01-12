Man Utd could sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January

Manchester United could reportedly sign Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in this winter window, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Having struggled with their goal-scoring issues this season, the Red Devils have reportedly been exploring the possibility of signing a new attacker to reinforce their frontline.

Serhou Guirassy and Donyell Malen have been mentioned as potential targets for Erik ten Hag’s side, however, Choupo-Moting is reportedly on their radar as well.

Writing on X, Jacobs has reported that Man Utd could sign a new striker in January if they sell Anthony Martial. The journalist further claims that Choupo-Moting is on Ten Hag’s wish-list and United could look to purchase him before the end of this window.

Jacobs said:

“I think if (and it is an if) Anthony Martial was to depart then yes. I don’t see Sancho’s departure alone as guaranteeing an attack-minded incoming. I’d keep an eye on Bayern’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.”

Choupo-Moting to Man Utd

Martial has entered the final six months of his current contract. Although Man Utd have an option to extend his deal for one more year, it has been suggested that Ten Hag’s side have no intention to activate that.

So, it appears the Frenchman is currently in line to leave the club for free at the end of this season and therefore, Man Utd would be better off cashing-in on him this month.

Choupo-Moting, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is an experienced striker and his addition would certainly help Ten Hag to manage Rasmus Hojlund’s game time – which could help the youngster develop his career.

So, although Choupo-Moting might not be an ideal long-term option to bolster the attacking department, the Cameroonian could be a useful signing for the Red Devils if they acquire his service on a loan deal this month.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to offload Martial and sign the Bayern Munich star to bolster their attacking department before the end of this window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, Man Utd will face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford this weekend. So, United will be desperate to keep their winning run going by defeating the Lilywhites.