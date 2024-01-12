Manchester United eye move for Archie Gray

Manchester United have earmarked Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray as a possible replacement for Sofyan Amrabat, as per Fichajes.

The Red Devils have opted not to activate the £17m purchase option for Sofyan Amrabat, leading to the midfielder’s return to Fiorentina next season. Despite this choice, United’s scouting team remains actively exploring various options to reinforce their midfield.

Gray is among the players on Man United’s list for potential additions. While the leadership of United’s new recruitment team is undisclosed, Gray seems to be a notable consideration. The 17-year-old midfielder’s potential move to the rival club raises uncertainties about his willingness to make the switch.

The England u20 international has a contract at Elland Road that runs until June 2025 and is currently valued at £12m by Transfermarkt.

Future star

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, alongside the club’s board and the manager (whether Erik ten Hag or someone else), will thoroughly assess the playing side of the business. The focus is on ensuring that any incoming players are a suitable fit for the Red Devils, rather than merely filling gaps.

The Morocco International arrived from Fiorentina on a season-long loan but has struggled to reach his potential since joining Manchester United and appears mismatched with Erik ten Hag’s squad objectives.

Hence, United are now showing interest in England u20 star, Archie Gray to fill the void when the 27-year-old departs.

Gray has emerged as a standout in the Championship, showcasing his talent by featuring in nearly all of Leeds’ games since his professional debut on the opening day of the season.

His versatility is evident as he started the season in midfield, playing in a box-to-box or deeper role, and later transitioning between full-back and midfield positions.

Given Gray’s raw talent and adaptability, he could become a valuable asset for United in the years to come.