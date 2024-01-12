Arsenal need to pay £50m to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Bologna’s striker Joshua Zirkzee ahead of a potential £50m summer move, according to The Telegraph.

The Netherland u21 International has been a bright spark for Bologna as they aim to finish in the top four in Serie A this season. The 22-year-old has netted eight goals and provided four assists in 22 appearances for Thiago Motta’s team this season and has caught the eye of Arsenal who are keeping close tabs on the Dutchman as they evaluate attacking options to improve Mikel Arteta’s lacklustre attack.

Arsenal’s urgency for an additional forward has heightened in recent weeks, exacerbated by recurrent goal-scoring challenges and a knee injury sustained by striker, Gabriel Jesus. The uncertainty surrounding Eddie Nketiah’s long-term future at the club adds further to the need for reinforcements in the attacking department.

Having spent over £200m in the summer transfer window, The Telegraph reports that a move for a new centre-forward is believed to be “highly complicated” this month. With Bologna holding for a £50m fee for Zirkzee, any potential move to Arsenal would have to wait until the summer.

Unique player

Bologna’s insistence on retaining Joshua Zirkzee was made evident when Sporting Director, Marco Di Vaio stated last month that the 22-year-old is a “unique” player.

Despite progress under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal may seek a new number nine, given the less prolific scoring from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. To contend for the Premier League title, Arsenal will need a more consistent and prolific goal-poacher.

Nketiah, with six goals in 25 appearances, has had a season marked by highs and lows. While optimistic about his role, concerns persist over the central forward position, where Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah might lack the required firepower for a sustained title challenge. Kai Havertz’s inconsistency adds to the uncertainties in Arsenal’s run of matches, despite securing Champions League knockout stage qualification.

Zirkzee possesses an outstanding potential that suits Arteta”s dynamic forward role. His ability to link up, find spaces, and convert chances makes him an ideal fit for Arsenal’s system. With an astute burst of pace and creative spark, Zirkzee could oftentimes drop deep to find his teammates in open spaces.

Arsenal’s goalscoring woes were evident in the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool where they missed a barrage of chances before two late goals from Liverpool condemned Arsenal to defeat.