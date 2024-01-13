Chelsea keeping tabs on Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his attack, according to a report from the Standard.

The Blues are keen on signing a new No.9 and they have a number of players on their radar. They are keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, but they are likely to be expensive options.

Therefore, Chelsea are keeping their options open and the Standard claims that Benjamin Sesko is also on their shortlist along with Serhou Guirassy and Evan Ferguson.

Sesko would certainly be an exciting long-term addition to the Chelsea attack. The Slovenian was regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in European football during his time at Red Bull Salzburg. He has done reasonably well since moving to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old striker has seven goals to his name so far this season and he could prove to be a terrific addition for Chelsea if they decide to formalise their interest. They need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson and Sesko is certainly a player with a higher potential.

He is likely to improve with further coaching, and working under a manager like Mauricio Pochettino could help him fulfil his world-class potential.

Sesko’s numbers are likely to improve when he is playing alongside better players with more service in the final third. He could solve Chelsea’s goalscoring problems in the long run.

January move seems unlikely for Sesko

The player is valued at £26 million by Transfermarkt, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with an offer. However, any move would most likely have to wait until the summer as Leipzig are unlikely to let him leave this month, especially after the departure of Timo Werner.

Sesko could be attracted to the idea of testing himself in the Premier League and it would be an exciting new step in his career. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him achieve his potential.