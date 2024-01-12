Man Utd target Fofana open to moving to Old Trafford

Manchester United have received a huge boost in pursuit of AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana as the midfielder is open to moving to Old Trafford, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils opted to strengthen their engine room by purchasing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat last summer. However, neither of them has managed to showcase their best at Old Trafford this season.

Amrabat has signed for United on a loan deal and it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag hasn’t been impressed by the Moroccan so the Dutch boss isn’t willing to purchase the midfielder on a permanent deal at the end of this campaign.

In addition, Casemiro has also failed to perform at his best this term and it has been suggested that Man Utd have been planning to let the Brazilian leave next summer to reduce their wage bill.

So, it appears Man Utd have now started to contemplate strengthening their engine room next summer with Fofana emerging as a serious option.

Fofana to Man Utd

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Fofana feels Man Utd are an ‘attractive proposition’ and he would be open to moving to Old Trafford if Ten Hag’s side formalise their interest.

It has been suggested that Monaco would be open to cashing-in on Fofana if they receive an offer of around £26m from his potential suitors such as Man Utd.

The Frenchman is a versatile player as he is a box-to-box midfielder by traits but can also be deployed in the deep-lying playmaker position. He is dynamic, strong, good in the air, efficient in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, Fofana could be a solid addition to Man Utd’s midfield department if they purchase him, however, there is a question mark whether the Monaco star possesses the necessary qualities to flourish at the highest level.

Therefore, Ten Hag’s side might be better off exploring other options to reinforce their midfield department. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the midfielder in January or next summer.