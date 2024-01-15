Arsenal and Tottenham in battle to sign Santiago Gimenez

Arsenal and Tottenham are in a fierce battle to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that West Ham and Fulham are also eyeing a move for the 22-year-old striker, so the four London giants are set to lock horns over a deal to sign Gimenez over the coming months.

It is no secret that Arsenal will have to bring in attacking reinforcements and they need to sign a reliable goalscorer if they’re to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently, and the Brazilian international has found the back of the net just three times in the league this season. Therefore, the Gunners need another option up front.

It appears Arsenal have identified the 22-year-old Mexican as a target to help solve their goal scoring woes, but any potential deal could cost up to £40m, according to Football Insider.

The Mexican striker has scored 20 goals across all competitions this season and he helped Feyenoord win the league title last season. The striker has the potential to develop into a top class player with the right guidance and he has the tools to succeed in the Premier League.

Goalscorer

Gimenez is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for Arsenal and a move to the Emirates Stadium would be a major step up. However, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can get a deal done. Arteta ideally needs a striker this month to boost their title push but Feyenoord would prefer to cash in at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need a quality long-term replacement for Harry Kane and the Mexican striker certainly fits the profile. He could share the goalscoring burden with Son Heung-min if he joins the North London club in the coming months.

Feyenoord are not be keen on losing a key player like him midway through the season. They will struggle to bring in a quality replacement for Gimenez this month. Therefore, any move will have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to beat the likes of Tottenham, Fulham and West Ham to the striker’s signature. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential potential and Gimenez could certainly justify the investment in the coming seasons.