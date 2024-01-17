Man Utd would be willing to pay £129m for Vinicius Junior

Manchester United are eyeing an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, according to a report via the Spanish publication SPORT.

The report claims that Manchester United would be ‘willing to pay’ around £129 million for the Brazilian international attacker.

Vinicius has established himself as one of the best attackers in European football and he showed his quality against Barcelona in the Supercopa final recently. The winger has 13 goal contributions this season and he scored a phenomenal hat-trick against the Catalan giants.

He has helped Real Madrid win major trophies in recent seasons and there is no doubt that the 23-year-old is already operating at a world-class level. He is still relatively young and the Brazilian could develop further with coaching and experience.

He is destined to develop into the next superstar of the game and it is hardly a surprise that Manchester United want a player of his caliber. The Red Devils have struggled in attack this season and big money signings like Jadon Sancho and Antony have not worked out.

Vinicius would be a major upgrade on both players but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can secure an agreement with Los Blancos.

Vinicius to make way for Mbappe?

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappé and they may need to free up some funds to sign the French international. Vinicius’ sale would bring in a huge fee and free up space in attack for Mbappe’s arrival.

Vinicius has the quality to improve any team in the world and he could transform Manchester United in the final third. However, it would be surprising if Real Madrid decided to part ways with him. The Brazilian is yet to enter his peak years and Los Blancos could regret the decision to let him leave any time soon.

The report from SPORT claims that Manchester United have wanted to sign the player since 2017 and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal across the line in the summer.