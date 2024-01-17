Chelsea have submitted an offer to sign Sporting Lisbon’s striker Viktor Gyokeres as they look to step up their efforts to acquire a new forward, as per Record.

The Sweden International sealed a £20m transfer from Championship outfit, Coventry City, to Sporting last summer and has proven to be one of the signings of the summer. With a goal involvement every 96 minutes, Gyökeres has recorded 20 goals in 24 appearances for Ruben Amorim’s side this season.

Having attracted interest from The Blues for a long time, Record reports that Chelsea made a proposal of £73m (€80m plus €5m fixed fee) to the Portuguese club to acquire the signing of Gyokeres.

However, this offer has been rejected as the report adds that the offer is below the £86m (€100m) release clause which Sporting are demanding in full.

The 23-year-old is tied to a long contract that keeps him at the Estádio José Alvalade until June 2028 and will only take an offer worth up to £86m to convince Sporting to sell their prized asset.

First offer

Chelsea have been inconsistent in front of goal this season. Their story all through the season has been the same; creating a lot of chances and also missing a lot of chances. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have only scored 35 League goals so far, the third-lowest of any team in the top half of the Premier League table this season.

The West London club have been linked with a plethora of strikers since the opening of the transfer window and might look to extend their over £1b spending spree by bringing in a striker.

Having been linked with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, The Blues have now turned attention to Lisbon’s striker Gyokeres to help salvage their goalscoring woes upfront.

With reports revealing their first offer has been rejected, it remains to be seen if Chelsea will meet Sporting’s £86m valuation or find a cheaper alternative amid Financial Fair Play concerns.