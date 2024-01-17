Chelsea eye move to sign Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters

Chelsea have been linked with the move for the Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The report claims that Chelsea are now considering submitting an offer to sign the full-back and he could be available for a fee of around £30 million this month.

Chelsea are looking to add more depth to the right-back department especially with Reece James suffering from persistent injury problems. Walker-Peters is likely to be tempted to join a big club like Chelsea but it remains to be seen whether the Championship outfit are prepared to sanction his departure this month.

Walker-Peters joined Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2020 for a fee of around £10 million and selling him for £30 million this month would represent an excellent profit for the Saints. He has a contract with them until the summer of 2025 and it would make sense for them to cash in on him while his stock remains high.

The 26-year-old right-back knows the Premier League well, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, if the transfer goes through.

The former Tottenham defender will want to compete at the highest level with a big club like Chelsea, as it would be a major step up in his career.

Chelsea need defensive depth in January

Meanwhile, Chelsea will need to plug the gaps in their squad in order to continue their recent run of form and finish the season strongly. Signing a quality defender will help them tighten up at the back and push for European qualification.

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported £30 million asking price for the defender and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Walker Peters certainly has the ability and the experience to justify the investment in the coming months, and establish himself as an important first-team player for Chelsea.