Manchester United must do everything to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Earlier this week, Talksport revealed Manchester United’s interest in securing the signing of Everton’s defender, Jarrad Branthwaite.

The report claimed that United will face competition for the defender with Arsenal also showing an interest in the England u21 International along with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

While Madrid and Arsenal could be attractive destinations for the player due to their current form and successes, United under the new leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe could present a futuristic proposition to sign one of England’s next big stars.

Here is why United must do everything to fend off interest from Arsenal and Madrid to land Branthwaite – although they need to be prepared to pay around £100m to sign him.

Leaky

Looking at United’s defence this season, one could see the instability starting from the number of goals conceded, and the inability to keep a clean sheet in big matches with only one clean sheet (against Liverpool) when facing the top six teams. Man United’s inconsistent defensive pairing has also played a part in their susceptible defence, offering very little protection to first-choice goalkeeper, André Onana.

From Raphael Varane – Harry Maguire pairing, to Victor Lindelof – Maguire pairing. In most cases, Luke Shaw is often drafted in the left centre-back role.

With Lisandro “Bucha” Martinez returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines against Tottenham Hotspur, it is pertinent that United fast-track the process of recouping Branthwaite as a potential centre-back partner to Martinez, in the coming seasons.

The 6ft 5ins defender is having a phenomenal season at the heart of Everton’s defence alongside James Tarkowski. He has featured in 18 Premier League appearances and 23 in all competitions for Sean Dyche’s side this season, playing a huge role in securing seven clean sheets for The Toffees so far this season.

Long-term

He might not incessantly carry out line-breaking, over-the-top through passes, but he is a proficient ball passer, keeping it simple with little room for mistakes.

Most notably, Branthwaite is a no-nonsense defender, keeping no prisoners. Aerially strong and physically combating, Branthwaite is the archetypical centre-back who would provide Erik Ten Hag a more reliable option in central defence for the upcoming season.

With uncertainties hovering around Varane’s future at Old Trafford, it is pertinent that Manchester United do everything to bring Branthwaite to the club as he’d be a worthy successor to Varane, and a reliable partner to Lisandro Martinez in United’s defence.