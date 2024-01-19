Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Club Brugge to sign winger Antonio Nusa in a possible £25m deal this month, according to the Guardian.

The Norway International has been turning heads in the Jupiler Pro League since joining from Norwegian side, Stabæk in 2021. He has featured in 14 League matches and made 26 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge this season.

His performances has caught the attention of top European clubs and Tottenham have stepped up their interest in order to ward off competition to seal a deal for the player this month.

The Guardian are one of several outlets reporting that Tottenham are in formal talks with Brugge trying to secure a deal for the 18-year-old.

However, Nusa’s priority is to focus on Club Brugge until the end of the season. Therefore, the report says that Spurs could sign the player this month and agree to allow him to remain at Brugge until the end of the campaign before moving to North London in the summer.

The Guardian says Brugge want around £25m for Nusa’s signature, so it would be a significant investment from Tottenham if they finalise a deal for the youngster.

Rejuvenation

Tottenham are undergoing what seem to be a rejuvenation. Although expectations on the appointment of Ange Postecoglou were not high, especially when you consider that serial winners like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho didn’t achieve anything significant at the club, the Australian has completely turned things around on and off the pitch.

From establishing a unique style of play to team bonding where he often addresses his squad as “family”. While success is being recorded on the pitch, Postecoglou has also recorded success in his transfer dealings. The likes of James Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven have excelled in the squad following their arrival in the summer transfer window.

There have also been a rejuvenation in performances as the likes of Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have seen an upturn in form since the Australian’s arrival.

Spurs have been one of the busiest clubs so far this month as they’ve already signed striker Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig while defender Radu Dragusin has arrived in a big-money deal from Genoa.

Postecoglou has now set his sights on making Nusa his third signing of the winter window – although he’ll be one for the future as the winger is likely to arrive in the summer even if a deal is agreed this month.