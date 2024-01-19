Manchester United are set to move for Djurgarden youngster, Lucas Bergvall, according to German outlet, Fussball News.

Bergvall emerged through the ranks of Sweden’s renowned IF Brommapojkarna academy system, a breeding ground that has produced notable talents such as Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski, former Juventus midfielder, Albin Ekdal, and ex-Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres who now plies his trade for Sporting CP.

His commendable performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting attention from prominent clubs across the continent. Fussball News reports that Newcastle United, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are all interested in the 17-year-old.

The report further adds that Man United have continued to “put out feelers” for the youngster, who will turn 18 next month.

Having gone on trial twice with the Red Devils at the age of 14, the Sweden International is reportedly impressed with United. And as he is a fan of the club, he is willing to bide his time and wait for a permanent move to Old Trafford. An immediate decision over his next transfer move is not imminent, and there are no signs a move could happen in the winter transfer window.

Bergvall has a contract until December 2025 and Djurgarden are anticipating a transfer fee of up to €10m (£8.5m) for the youngster.

Childhood dream

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm of the new management, The Red Devils are poised to implement a fresh transfer policy, placing a high priority on securing the most promising young talents. Bergvall has been identified as a prospective player for the future, aligning with United’s strategic shift towards nurturing and developing emerging talents.

Nevertheless, amid the ongoing takeover process, Manchester United are reportedly limiting their transfer activities to loan deals for the current month. Permanent player acquisitions are expected to be deferred until the summer.

With other clubs indicating interest in Bergvall, a pathway into the first team might play a role in the youngster’s choice of picking the next team.

However, United still hold significant advantage as the youngster has been a fan of the club since childhood, so that could make them favourites to secure a deal if they formalise their interest.