Man Utd handed boost in signing Matthijs de Ligt



According to Sky Sport Germany, Manchester United have the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt at the end of the season.

The Dutchman signed for the Bundesliga champions from Juventus in the summer of 2022, but he is contemplating his future with the lack of consistent starts at the club. The centre-back is currently in contention to make the XI in the absence of Kim Min-jae due to international duty, but he could be back on the bench when the South Korean returns to the squad.

Sky Sport Germany claim that Bayern are expected to open the door for his exit during the summer and the defender could also move on as he does not want to become the 3rd or 4th choice centre-back next season with the club’s imminent interest in signing Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo. The same source say that a summer move to the Premier League with Man United is conceivable if Erik ten Hag continues to remain the club’s head coach.

Top-class

De Ligt has had a difficult 2nd season with Bayern. He has been out of the line-up due to competition for places and injuries. Manager Thomas Tuchel has a clear preference to play Dayot Upamecano and Min-jae in the central defensive department over him and he has signed another back-up centre-back in Eric Dier this month.

If Bayern go on to purchase Araujo from Barcelona in the summer, there is no reason for De Ligt to stay and fight for his spot. The £56 million star will definitely want to move on and could favour a move to Old Trafford where he could reunite with ten Hag, who was his manager at former club Ajax for a couple of years.

It was under ten Hag that De Ligt shined as a young teenage captain. He showed his leadership qualities at a tender age and ten Hag would no doubt want to bring him to United. De Ligt is a strong ball-playing centre-back and would fit into ten Hag’s tactical philosophy. He could replace Raphael Varane whose contract concludes in June.