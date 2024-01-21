Man Utd & Arsenal can sign Benjamin Sesko in £43m deal

Manchester United and Arsenal have been made aware that they can sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko for a fee of around £43m, as per the German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

It has widely been suggested that having struggled with their goal-scoring issues this season, the Red Devils have been planning to sign a new striker to reinforce their frontline. Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Erik ten Hag’s side with Sesko emerging as a serious option.

However, the Gunners have also been exploring the possibility of strengthening their frontline by signing a prolific goal-scorer. Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been suggested as their primary targets but Sesko is reportedly on their radar as well.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that Sesko has a release clause of around £43m [€50m] included in his current contract and the exit clause can be activated next summer. So, Man Utd or Arsenal can manage to purchase the striker for an affordable price at the end of this term if either club formalise their interest.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Excl. News Sesko: The 20 y/o striker from RB Leipzig has a release clause in his contract – around €50m! Valid from this summer.”

Battle

Having joined RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, the 20-year-old has struggled to secure his place in Marco Rose’s starting eleven this season. However, he has managed to showcase his goal-scoring prowess when he has the opportunity, scoring seven goals from as many starts in all competitions.

Sesko is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature this year.

However, the Red Devils have recently purchased Rasmus Hojlund – who is a young striker – by spending a whopping £72m fee so they would be better off signing a new experienced centre-forward to bolster their frontline. So, Arsenal would be a better destination for Sesko over Man Utd if he eventually leaves Leipzig next summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to win the race to sign Sesko if Man Utd go head-to-head with Arsenal over this deal at the end of this season.