Arsenal and Liverpool showing keen interest in signing Leroy Sane

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on securing the services of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in the summer window, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 28-year-old German international has been in excellent form this season, scoring nine goals across all competitions and picking up 11 assists along the way.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed here in England as the report claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘showing clear interest’ in signing the Bayern Munich attacker ahead of the summer window.

Sane has been a key player for Bayern Munich since joining from Manchester City in 2020. However, he will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the season and he’s not showing any indication he’ll sign an extension.

Fichajes says it looks increasingly likely Sane will leave Bayern in the summer as they don’t want to lose him for nothing in 2025. The German attacker is valued at around £68m by Transfermarkt but the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will hope to drive the price down given his contract situation.

Sane a marquee signing

It is no secret that Arsenal need more quality in the wide areas. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka due to the lack of options. Sane is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he would provide top class competition if he were to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old has already shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City and he has won major trophies both in England and Germany. He could make an immediate impact at Arsenal and would be a marquee signing.

Similarly, Liverpool need a quality winger as well and the German international fits the profile. Mohamed Salah’s contract runs out in 2025 and he’s been linked with a move in the summer, and Sane could be his direct replacement.

The Bayern star operates in a similar role to that of the Egyptian international and he could fill the void left by Salah, if the 31-year-old decides to move on.