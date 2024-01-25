Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea want Lamine Yamal

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report says Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on the 16-year-old attacker as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The 31-year-old has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and he could be sold in the summer if he does not renew his deal.

Yamal is highly rated at Barcelona and he is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. The youngster has contributed to three goals and five assists across all competitions this season and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class attacker with the right guidance.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use a quality winger like him as well. Players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have been hugely disappointing and Yamal could be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Chelsea are closely monitoring his situation as well and the winger is valued at €60 million (£51m), according to the report from Fichajes, so we could see a three-way battle for his signature.

Lamine Yamal will be an expensive acquisition

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd have the financial muscle to secure his signature and it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he leaves the Nou Camp.

The winger has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2026 and the Spanish giants will not want to lose their prized young prospect anytime soon.

The reported £51 million asking price could come across as a premium for a 16-year-old winger. However, Yamal has the ability to justify the investment in the coming seasons as he’s one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

The 16-year-old is already operating at a high level and he is only going to get better with experience. However, time will tell whether Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for him.