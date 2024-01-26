Man Utd & Arsenal offered the chance to sign Braithwaite

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Espanyol star Martin Braithwaite late in this winter window, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having struggled with goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils opted to bolster their frontline by signing Rasmus Hojlund in a £72m deal last summer.

However, the Dane has struggled to showcase his best for the record Premier League champions in the English top-flight this campaign, scoring only two goals and registering a solitary assist in 16 league appearances.

So, it has been reported that Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new seasoned striker in January to bolster the frontline and help Hojlund develop his career. However, Man Utd reportedly can’t afford to spend big in this winter window as their budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations so they have been forced to explore cheap options.

Several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, but writing on HITC, Bailey has reported that Man Utd have been handed the opportunity to sign Braithwaite in this transfer window. He has a release clause of around £5m, so, the Red Devils can manage to secure his signature for a bargain deal if they formalise their interest over the coming days.

However, the report claims that Arsenal have also been made aware of the striker’s availability and along with the North London club, Chelsea, Fulham West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been handed the chance to purchase the forward. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for Braithwaite.

Arsenal have also been exploring the market to sign a new striker as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have found it difficult to find the back of the net on a regular basis this season.

Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as primary targets for the North London club but both of them are set to cost more than £100m. Arsenal are reportedly unable to spend big in January as well due to FFP rules having splashed over £200m last summer.

Braithwaite has enjoyed a promising season for Espanyol in La Liga 2 this term, scoring 11 goals and registering a solitary assist in 21 league appearances.

The 32-year-old has previous experience of playing at the highest level during his short stint at Barcelona. But, the Dane might not be the right option for Arsenal or Man Utd so, the Red Devils or the Gunners would be better off exploring other options to reinforce their frontline.