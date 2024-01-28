Chelsea keen on a move for Ollie Watkins

Chelsea have been linked with the move for the Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, according to a report from Teamtalk.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League and Chelsea see him as a possible solution to their goalscoring problems.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson at the start of the season, but the former Villarreal striker has not been able to live up to expectations. Chelsea will need to bring in a quality striker who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently.

Watkins has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League and he has picked up 14 goals across all competitions this season. The 28-year-old England international has also picked up 10 assists along the way.

Watkins is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Chelsea if they could get a deal done.

The Blues will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need quality players like him in order to match up to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Watkins could transform Chelsea

Watkins is in the peak of his career right now but it remains to be seen whether they can persuade Villa to part ways. The report from TeamTalk says there is no chance Watkins will leave this month but the Blues could test Villa’s resolve in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to plug the gaps in his attack in order to compete for major trophies, and Watkins could prove to be a major coup for the Argentine manager.

Apart from Watkins, the report says Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Jhon Duran as well, while they are hopeful of signing Karim Benzema on a short term deal this month.