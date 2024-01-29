Chelsea showing keen interest in Jonathan David

Chelsea are showing a keen interest in signing Canadian international striker Jonathan David, according to a report from Telefoot.

The 24-year-old striker has been a key player for LOSC Lille and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League giants.

Telefoot claims that Chelsea are keeping a close eye on David’s situation ahead of a potential swoop, but they’ll face competition as AC Milan, Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also tracking the striker.

It’s no secret that Chelsea will have to bring in a quality striker to lead the line for that next season and the Canadian could prove to be an exciting addition. He has 11 goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this season. He could prove to be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has not been able to live up to expectations since joining the Blues from Villarreal last summer.

David is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League striker with the right guidance.

The opportunity to move to Chelsea would be a tempting proposition for him and working under a top-class coach like Mauricio Pochettino will only help him improve further.

The striker is valued at around £42m million according to Transfermarkt so he shouldn’t break the bank if Chelsea decide to formalise their interest either this month or in the summer.

David will want Champions League?

Chelsea certainly have more financial resources compared to the other three clubs in the running for his signature, but they might need to secure Champions League qualification in order to attract an elite talent like David.

The 24-year-old striker will want to compete at the highest level and win major trophies in the coming seasons, so joining a club without Champions League football might not appeal to him.

With that said, Chelsea are one of the wealthiest clubs in Europe and they have the financial resources to turn things around and challenge for major honours soon.