Chelsea express strong interest in signing Alphonso Davies

Chelsea are showing a keen interest in signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies but face stiff competition for his signature, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report says Chelsea have expressed a ‘strong interest’ in signing the 23-year-old defender but will have to fend off competition from treble winners Manchester City – who are prepared to pay around £60m.

Not only that, the report says Real Madrid want to sign the Canadian international and are preparing a bid of their own, so it could be a three-way battle for Davies signature in the summer.

The Canadian defender has a contract with the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2025 and they could be under pressure to sell him at the end of this season if he does not sign a new deal.

Marc Cucurella has been underwhelming since his big-money move from Brighton and Chelsea should look to bring in an upgrade on the Spaniard. Davies would prove to be a quality acquisition for them and the 23-year-old has already proven himself at the highest level with Bayern Munich.

Davies is impressive going forward and he would add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack. He is capable of operating as the left-back as well as a wing back.

Chelsea need Champions League football

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the player and he will look to prove himself in England. He has already showcased his qualities in the Bundesliga and he could be open to trying out a new adventure at this stage of his career.

However, Chelsea face a battle to win the race if he opts to leave Bayern. Both Manchester City and Real Madrid have a proven track record of competing for and winning major trophies in recent seasons. On the other hand, Chelsea missed out on Champions League qualification last season and they are on course to miss out once again this year.

It is fair to assume that they will struggle to attract a top class defender like Davies without the lure of Champions League football. Therefore, they will need to enjoy an excellent second half to the season to snatch a top four place if they realistically want to sign Davies in the summer.