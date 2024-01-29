Tottenham could seal late deal for Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a huge boost to sign Conor Gallagher as Chelsea are reportedly ready to cash-in on the midfielder late in this winter window, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a move for the Blues star since the summer transfer window. However, having failed to secure his signature last time around, it was thought that Spurs could opt to cool down their interest in him. But, it appears Tottenham remain keen on acquiring Gallagher’s service as they have once again been credited with an interest in the Englishman in this January window.

Now, writing in The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Gallagher has entered the final 18 months of his current contract so Chelsea would be open to cashing-in on the midfielder late in this window to make the most profit out of his departure. So, this is a big boost for Tottenham to sign the midfielder before Thursday’s deadline.

The journalist further claims that three Premier League clubs – who are currently in the top half of the table – have already made ‘enquiries’ to learn about the details of signing Gallagher and Tottenham could be one of those.

Gallagher to Tottenham

It has recently been reported that Chelsea have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on the 23-year-old’s head. However, considering the Englishman has entered the final 18 months of his current contract, it is highly unlikely that the West London club would get that much money to sell him.

Gallagher has managed to establish himself as an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven this term. But, it seems Chelsea might be forced to sell yet another academy star to balance their books having splashed around £1b over the last few transfer windows.

The Blues star is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him late in this window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to sign the 23-year-old before Thursday’s deadline to bolster their midfield department.