Man Utd and Chelsea open to signing Braithwaite

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Manchester United and Chelsea are exploring the possibility of landing Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite in the final days of the winter transfer market.

The Denmark star is currently playing in the second tier of Spanish football with Espanyol where he has scored 12 goals from 22 appearances. He presently has a release clause worth £6 million in his contract and Marca claim that operation is underway from United and Chelsea for a transfer to take place with a slight discount.

The same source claim that negotiations are open with both Premier League clubs. Braithwaite is likely to take up the challenge, having previously been blocked from leaving Espanyol last summer.

Surprise deal

United manager Erik ten Hag recently revealed that there is no room in Financial Fair Play and the club would not be signing any striker to fill the void left by Anthony Martial’s groin operation.

Hence, the transfer link comes as a surprise. Braithwaite has never been a prolific goalscorer in his career. He has scored a maximum of 11 league goals in a single season during his time at Toulouse.

That was nearly 7 years ago. At 32, Braithwaite is no longer in his prime and he would be a poor choice for the Red Devils, who may still be regretting signing Wout Weghorst on loan last winter.

The Dutchman was signed from Burnley 12 months ago and could not make any impact for the club. He failed to score in his 17 Premier League appearances and looked out of sorts throughout.

Chelsea would also be making a mistake by recruiting Braithwaite. They have sufficient striking depth with the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku in the squad.

Nkunku is by far the stand-out striker in the Blues set-up. The French star has returned from a hip problem and Chelsea will be hoping that he can start scoring goals and stay injury free.