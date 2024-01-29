Tottenham showing keen interest in signing Ibrahim Osman

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a summer move for Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 19-year-old winger has been a target for West Ham United this month and the Hammers have recently failed with an €18 million (£16m) bid to sign the player.

Nordsjaelland are holding out for a premium due to the level of interest being shown in the attacker so West Ham are being forced to look at alternative targets.

Ben Jacobs claims that Tottenham are among the interested parties and are ‘considering a move’ for Osman at the end of the season if he fails to join West Ham this month.

However, Spurs will face stiff competition as the journalist says the likes of Monaco, Wolfsburg, Bologna and Borussia Monchengladbach are also keen on the player.

Tottenham could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and the 19-year-old would add pace, flair and goals to Ange Postocoglou’s squad if he were to move to North London.

The Ghanaian winger is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. A move to the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for him and Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Osman would be a good fit for Tottenham

They have an ambitious project and a quality manager at the helm. Postecoglou has introduced a free-flowing attacking brand of football at the north London club and Osman could certainly flourish in his system.

Regular footballing England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

A move to Tottenham would certainly be a major step up for him and the winger will look to test himself at the highest level. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.

Spurs will certainly hope that the winger stays at Nordsjaelland until the end of the season so that they can make their move for him in the summer.