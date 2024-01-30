Chelsea in talks with Lille over Jonathan David transfer

Chelsea are keen on signing Lille striker Jonathan David as they look to bring in a top class frontman, according to reports via Fichajes.

The Spanish outlet cites the newspaper version of The Sun as claiming that Chelsea have identified David as an alternative to Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian will leave Napoli in the summer but the Blues could struggle to sign him without Champions League football.

That has led Mauricio Pochettino to look at other targets and the report claims that Chelsea are in talks with Lille over a potential deal for David in the summer.

The Ligue 1 outfit are ready to do business if £34m is put on the table and the striker is ready to ‘make the jump’ to the Premier League if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

David has established himself as a reliable performer in the French league and he has 11 goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The striker will be attracted to the possibility of playing for Chelsea in the Premier League and the West Londoners have the financial muscle to get a deal done.

The reported £34m fee seems quite reasonable in today’s market for a player of David’s quality. The 24-year-old striker could improve further with experience and he could justify the investment in the coming seasons.

David an upgrade on Jackson

Chelsea will need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson – who has not been able to score goals consistently this season following his move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Armando Broja has been linked with the move away from Stamford Bridge as well. Therefore, signing a quality striker should be a top priority for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea right now.

David could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the London club and he could solve their goal scoring problems.

Chelsea need a reliable finisher in their ranks if they want to challenge for major trophies and secure Champions League qualification.