Man Utd handed the chance to sign Ekitike before deadline

Manchester United have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Hugo Ekitike before the end of this winter window, as per the transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

After displaying impressive performances for Stade de Reims, the 21-year-old attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe. Newcastle United were reportedly even keen on signing the youngster. But he eventually opted to move to the Parc des Princes Stadium on a loan deal back in 2022 before the deal became permanent for a fee of around £24m last summer.

However, having joined Les Parisiens, the forward has struggled to find regular first-team football in recent times so it appears Ekitike wants to move away from the French capital to play regularly and resurrect his career.

The player’s entourage has seemingly started to explore the market to help his client find a new destination and according to the report by Tavolieri, Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign the Frenchman before tomorrow’s deadline.

So, it is now going to be very interesting to see whether the Red Devils opt to make a concrete approach to sign the striker late in this winter window.

Ekitike to Man Utd

It has previously been suggested that Erik ten Hag wanted to sign a new striker in January to strengthen the forward department. However, Man Utd reportedly can’t afford to spend big in this window having splashed over £150m last summer. So, it seems the Red Devils might not do any business before the deadline and Ten Hag has also hinted that earlier.

However, with Anthony Martial set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks having undergone groin surgery, Ten Hag has been left with Rasmus Hojlund as the only striker option. Although Marcus Rashford can play in that role if needed, he has previously said that he doesn’t enjoy playing in the centre-forward position.

So, signing a new striker would be the right decision before tomorrow’s deadline and Ekitike could be an excellent option. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the PSG star.