[Teams] Tottenham vs Brentford: Confirmed line-ups as Maddison starts

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to climb into the top four with a win over Brentford in North London tonight.

Ange Postecoglou has made two changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup last time out. No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario keeps his place in goal once again. Destiny Udogie continues at left-back for Tottenham while Pedro Porro will be hoping to keep-up his impressive form at right-back.

Cristian Romero is back to full fitness and continues alongside Micky van de Ven in the middle of Tottenham’s defence tonight. Therefore, recent new signing Radu Dragusin has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Rodrigo Bentancur keeps his place in midfield and he’s joined by Oliver Skipp – who is recalled to start after being on the bench against City. Pierre Emile Hojbjerg drops to the bench.

James Maddison is given a recall to start in the attacking midfield role for Spurs after making his injury comeback off the bench against Man City last week.

Dejan Kulusevski starts in attack for Tottenham while on-loan Timo Werner also gets another chance to impress. Richarlison leads the line up front in the continued absence of Hueng-min Son – who’s still away at the Asian Cup.

Brenan Johnson is the man who makes way as he drops to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Werner, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Royal, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Donley, Scarlett, Johnson, Gil

Brentford

Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Zanka, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Brierley, Fredrick