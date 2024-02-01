Tottenham could secure late deal for Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly secure Chelsea star Conor Gallagher’s signature before the end of this window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have been busy in this winter window as they have already signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to bolster their frontline and the back.

However, it has been suggested that Ange Postecoglou wants to sign a new midfielder as well before the deadline with Gallagher being mentioned as the primary option.

It has recently been reported that Chelsea are open to cashing-in on the midfielder in this winter window to balance the book having splashed around £1b over the last few transfer windows.

Now, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has reported that there is a ‘possibility’ Spurs could secure the midfielder’s signature late in this window. However, the North London club haven’t made any formal approach to Chelsea to sign the 23-year-old yet.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Tottenham haven’t opened any talks with the player’s representatives over a deal to sign him either. So, it doesn’t look likely Spurs will be able to sign the Chelsea star before the deadline.

Romano said:

“That remains a possibility, and we’ve been hearing that since September basically. At the moment Chelsea have not received any direct call from Tottenham yet, let’s see if it happens in the final hours of the transfer window, but at the moment the situation remains the same. Also on the player’s side, they have not received any direct message from Tottenham yet.”

It has been suggested that Chelsea want a fee of around £80m to let their star man leave, though he has entered the final 18 months of his current contract. So, Spurs will have to break the bank to acquire the 23-year-old’s service.

Gallagher is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for the North London club if they purchase him late in this window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to sign the England international to bolster the engine room.