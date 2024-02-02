Chelsea are on red alter as Newcastle could sell Bruno Guimaraes

Chelsea are on red alert as Newcastle United are open to selling Bruno Guimaraes to comply with Premier League’s financial rules.

The Blues are accustomed to making significant investments in their primary targets. Not only have they splurged over £100 million on players like Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, but they are also planning a substantial bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window. If Todd Boehly’s plans materialize, Guimaraes could join Osimhen at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been thoroughly impressed by the commanding displays of the Brazil International since he arrived in St James Park from French side, Lyon.

According to a recent report from AS, along with Chelsea, Premier League rivals Liverpool are also interested in the 26-year-old. The Reds are reported to be the “most interested” in prising Guimaraes away from the club, following Newcastle’s nearness to their profit and sustainability limit.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, the Magpies are likely to sanction a mega-money for their star player in the summer.

Guimaraes is tied to a contract at St James Park until June 2028, featuring a significant £100m release clause, a provision incorporated into his new deal signed back in October. While this extended contract provides stability, it also places Newcastle in a precarious position regarding the potential departure of arguably their most influential player.

Future doubt

The ongoing saga surrounding Guimaraes’s future is one to keep an eye on as Football Insider claims that Newcastle are likely to sanction a sale for their pivotal midfielder at the end of the current campaign. His departure could potentially alleviate Newcastle’s financial woes significantly, as the club stands to benefit from the substantial fee his transfer would command.

Chelsea suffered a catastrophic 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in their last Premier League game. While there have been controversies regarding the state of officiating, the overall performance of Mauricio Pochettino’s side was entirely poor as they could hardly control the game.

Adding a key presence in the middle of the Park like Guimaraes to help control games while being a creative outlet would uplift Chelsea’s performance and set them on a higher pedestal going forward.