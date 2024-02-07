Garth Crooks blown away by Tottenham star Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur extended their winless run at Goodison Park to six matches when they played out a 2-2 draw on Premier League matchday 23 on Saturday.

Spurs took an early lead through a Richarlison strike in the 4th minute. The Brazilian was on hand again to restore the lead in the 41st minute through a fine strike but Everton ultimately snatched a draw in the dying minutes of the game.

Garth Crooks drooled over the performance of the Brazil International, who is beginning to cement himself as an integral part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Since the departure of Son Heung-Min to the Asian Cup, the 26-year-old has showcased goalscoring qualities that have not been seen since his arrival from Everton.

His goal as well as his performance in the 3-2 victory over London rivals, Brentford, was exceptional. Most remarkably was his respectful gesture to not celebrate after scoring two goals against his former club, Everton, in the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

What Crooks said about Richarlison

Crooks claimed that he is not a big fan of the Brazilian, and called him petulant at times. However, he has still included him in his team of the week for BBC Sports.

He said: “Tottenham and Everton fans will know that Richarlison is not one of my favourite players. In the past he has been petulant, complaining and dramatic, bordering on infantile, but since the departure of Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup the Brazilian has shown a side to himself I didn’t think he possessed.

“His goal, not to mention his performance in the 3-2 win against Brentford, was outstanding while his conduct having scored two goals in the 2-2 draw at Everton four days later was as respectful as I have seen from any footballer towards a former club.

“Not only did Richarlison recognise the significance of the goals, but the devastating effect it may have on Everton’s future. To put his hands together and bow in an apologetic gesture to the Gwladys Street End was about as respectful as it gets.”

Upsurge in form

Richarlison is in red-hot form right now, and could emerge as a contender for the Premier League Player of the Month at the end of February.

The former Watford and Everton talisman was in an unmarked position when Destiny Udogie picked him out, and he expertly slotted the ball into the back of the net. He then displayed exceptional finishing when he curled in a sumptuous strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-1, leaving Jordan Pickford with no chance.

While pundits may have expressed dissatisfaction over the result, Richarlison’s performance caught the eye. And the Brazilian has found form at just the right time for Tottenham.