Chelsea ready to battle Tottenham for Raphinha



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea could provide competition to Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha during the summer transfer window.

The Blues have had another disappointing Premier League season and they are currently 11th in the standings on the back of successive losses. Chelsea are likely to reinforce the squad this summer and Fichajes claim that the Blues have ‘strong interest’ and could go head-to-head with Tottenham for the services of Raphinha.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Raphinha and they tried to sign him before his move to Barcelona in 2022. It is now reported that the Blues could take advantage of the Blaugrana’s financial troubles to land the Brazilian. Fichajes claim that the 27-year-old could be available for £42 million in the next transfer window.

Talented winger

Chelsea were determined to land Raphinha from Leeds United two years ago. The Blues reached a full agreement over payment terms with the Yorkshire outfit, but the attacker made it clear that he wanted to join Barcelona. His wish was eventually granted after the La Liga giants agreed a long-term payment plan.

He could now be sold amid the Blaugrana’s need to balance their books. A Premier League return could be his preferred choice. Raphinha would be an upgrade on Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk, who have underperformed, but the big question mark is whether Chelsea will break their recent transfer policy.

The Blues have focused on signing players aged 25 or below since the 2023 winter transfer window. Raphinha will be 28 in December this year and this could see them focus on younger alternative targets. Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise would be a more realistic option for the Blues as per their policy. The club were keen on recruiting him last summer but he ended up renewing his contract at Palace. Chelsea could return for him based on how he recovers from a hamstring injury.