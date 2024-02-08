Tottenham closely following Tosin Adarabioyo

Tottenham Hotspur are closely following Fulham’s centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of a possible free transfer summer swoop, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old has made 11 Premier League appearances this season, and most notably scored in the 5-0 annihilation of West Ham earlier in December last year. He has gone on to make 16 accumulative appearances so far for Marco Silva’s side this season.

The former Manchester City academy youngster has been stalling on renewing his contract at Craven Cottage, with Calciomercato reporting that the 6ft 4in tall defender is not open to a new deal having already rebuffed offers of a contract extension last season.

This has put a host of European top clubs on red alert to make a swoop for him with Tottenham reported to be monitoring the centre-back with West Ham also in the fray.

Italian giants, AC Milan earmarked the former England u19 International in January as one of the profiles for a possible “low-cost deal”. The Rossoneri are reported to be strongly interested in the £40k-per-week defender and contacts are already being initiated to get ahead of other rivals.

Good move?

Adarabioyo’s time at the West London club may come to an end this summer as his contract will expire in June so he’ll be able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side suffered a downturn in form after first-choice centre-back pair, Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven, suffered injuries.

Although Emerson Royal and Ben Davies temporarily deputised in the centre-back positions, Spurs were regularly exposed as neither of the two are natural centre-backs.

The North London club are looking to avoid a repetition of such occurrences by making adequate reinforcements in the centre-back position to provide depth and quality in case of an injury.

Spurs have already secured the signing of Radu Dragusin from Italian side Genoa and are closely following Adarabioyo ahead of a possible swoop this summer.

There is no doubt about Tottenham’s ability to conduct transfer swiftly and they could now look to tie up a deal for Adarabioyo in order to beat competition from Milan and West Ham for the defender.