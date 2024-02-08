Dusan Vlahovic is a big target for Chelsea this summer

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is a big target for Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The Blues strengthened their strike force with Nicolas Jackson last summer, but the Senegalese star has largely misfired in front of goal. Chelsea will want an upgrade at the end of the campaign and Fichajes claim that the Blues could swoop for the services of Vlahovic from Juventus.

The Serbian has found his scoring form over the past few weeks and the Spanish source claim that Juventus could be persuaded to sell for a fee of £68 million. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have him as a ‘big target’ and the striker has a difficult choice to make between the two this summer.

Top-class striker

Vlahovic had a tough 2022/23 campaign with the Bianconeri where he struggled with several minor injuries. He ended up with only 14 goals from 42 appearances. Chelsea were linked with a move to sign him throughout last summer, but the hierarchy were not convinced over a move for him.

However, their stance seems to have changed. Vlahovic already has 12 goals from 23 appearances this season and 6 of those goals have come in the last 5 league games. The Serbian is finally finding his feet at Juventus. If he can continue his rich form, Chelsea could make a serious approach this summer.

Chelsea are currently in the bottom half of the table in the Premier League – the same place they were last season. There has been progress whatsoever despite the huge outlay and we could see another spending spree in the summer after player sales. Vlahovic would be a cost-effective signing compared to someone like Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli star currently has a release clause worth £111 million in his contract and the Serie A giants are unlikely to accept anything less for his services. The 25-year-old has had his own injury troubles this term, and Chelsea could be better off pursuing Vlahovic over the Nigerian ace during the next transfer window.