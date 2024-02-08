Man Utd, Chelsea to battle it out for Pau Cubarsi

Manchester United and Chelsea are showing a keen interest in signing Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi, according Fichajes.

The defender has a £8.5 million release clause in his contract and he could prove to be a bargain signing if either club is able to lure him away from the Camp Nou this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea have the financial resources to trigger his release clause but it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done to sign the 17-year-old teenager.

Cubarsi is highly-rated in Spain and he has a big future ahead of him. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez believes that the player is good enough to ‘mark an era’.

Manchester United and Chelsea would do well to sign him in the coming months, as he would be a long-term prospect who has the potential to develop into a world class player.

Manchester United need replacements for Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans and the Barcelona prodigy seems like the ideal alternative. Similarly, Chelsea need to replace Thiago Silva, who is in the twilight stages of his career.

Cubarsi a bargain for Man Utd, Chelsea

The 17-year-old defender has already established himself as a first team player for the Spanish club, and he is certainly good enough for the Premier league. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona can convince the player to sign a new contract with them so that they can substantially increase his release clause.

Cubarsi has already made six first team appearance for the Spanish giants this season and is making a real name for himself in La Liga. A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for him.

Manchester United and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities in English football.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops over the coming months but for the reported release clause, Cubarsi could prove to be a real bargain for United or Chelsea.