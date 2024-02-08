Tottenham ‘in the front row’ to sign Riccardo Calafiori

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘in the front row’ to sign Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Spurs have signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa in the recently concluded winter window to reinforce the backline. But, it seems Ange Postecoglou wants to add more reinforcements to the backline as the Lilywhites have been linked with a move for a new centre-back in recent times with Calafiori being among them.

It has recently been reported that the North London club have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action closely and they have been highly impressed by the youngster’s displays.

Now, according to the report by Calciomercato, Tottenham have already started to lay the groundwork to sign the defender and they are currently ‘in the front row’ to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The report further claims that Bologna could demand a fee of at least £14m to let their star man leave so Tottenham can manage to secure his signature for a bargain deal.

Calafiori to Tottenham

However, Calciomercato states that purchasing Calafiori won’t be easy for Tottenham as Juventus are also keen on signing him and have already opened formal talks. In addition, both Milan clubs and Napoli are weighing up a swoop for the Bologna star as well.

Having come through the AS Roma youth system, the 21-year-old joined FC Basel to play regular first-team football and develop his career.

After being impressed by the Italian’s performances in the Super League, Bologna opted to bring the defender back to Serie A last summer. Upon moving to the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, Calafiori has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, helping his side mount a top-four charge.

The Bologna star is a highly talented player and is a perfect example of a modern-day centre-back as he is excellent in defensive contributions but is also extremely comfortable playing out from the back.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him during the off-season. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing the Italian.