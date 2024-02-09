Chelsea, Man Utd learn asking price for Thalys

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the Brazilian forward Thalys from Palmeiras, according to Calciomercato.It.

The report claims that the Brazilian club will have to deal with interest from the two Premier League clubs in the summer. However, they are not the only European giants keen on signing the 18-year-old. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are very much in the race.

As per the report, Thalys is valued at up to £35 million and the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to afford him. They have shown a tendency to bring in talented young players and the Brazilian would be a future investment for them.

Chelsea has been very active when it comes to adding to the pool of young talent at the club under their new owners. A move for the Brazilian attacker would hardly be a surprise. They could nurture him into an important Premier League attacker in the coming seasons.

Similarly, Manchester United have an excellent track record as well when it comes to producing first-team stars by grooming young players.

Thalys would be a future investment

The reported asking price might seem like a premium right now, but the talented young attacker has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons. If he manages to fulfil his world class potential with either of the two English clubs, the transfer fee could look like a major bargain in the long run.

Chelsea and Manchester United must look to move quickly in order to fend off the competition from European giants, Barcelona and PSG. South American players tend to prefer a move to Spain and Barcelona could have an advantage in the race if they can arrange the funds for the transfer.

The two English clubs should look to move swiftly and steal a march on their rivals.