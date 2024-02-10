Chelsea keen on Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki

Chelsea and Newcastle United are showing a keen interest in signing Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report states that Chelsea and Newcastle are ‘keeping an eye’ on Cherki’s situation and they could make a formal move to sign him in the summer.

The exciting playmaker will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the season and he’s no closer to signing an extension. With that in mind, Fichajes suggests that Lyon are ready to sell if an offer of at least £21m is put on the table.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential, in today’s market, and shouldn’t be a problem for clubs with the financial resources available at Chelsea and Newcastle.

Cherki will be tempted to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for clubs like Newcastle and Chelsea will be an attractive one for him. The Frenchman will add vision, flair, creativity and composure to any side in the final third.

Cherki could transform Chelsea’s

Chelsea have struggled in the attack in recent months and they could certainly use a creative midfielder like Cherki who can help them open up deep defences with his vision and execution. His ability to link up with his teammates and stitch together play in the final third could make him an asset for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Lyon midfielder is only 20-years-old, and he is going to get better with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top class playmaker and Chelsea would do well to secure his services while the price is still reasonable.

Cherki certainly has the ability to justify the £21 million investment and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Newcastle follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player at the end of the season.