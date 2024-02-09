Man Utd and Chelsea want to open talks for Jonathan David



According to Dutch outlet Voetbal Krant, Manchester United and Chelsea want to open talks with Lille over the transfer of Canadian striker Jonathan David.

David has been linked with a move to the Premier League since he won the Ligue 1 title in 2021. A deal has not materialised thus far, but there is fresh speculation that Chelsea and Man United are interested in signing him this summer.

Voetbal Krant say that the Premier League duo want to open talks as soon as possible for the striker. Lille are eyeing at least £51 million for David, but it is claimed that he is valued at around £43 million.

His former club Gent are hoping that one of the clubs pay the fee. The Belgian outfit stand to receive a guaranteed £4.2 million from his exit and will also get an additional percentage on the value of the resale.

Summer move

The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer for Lille in the French top-flight. He registered 26 goals and 4 assists last season and has continued the good form this campaign with 13 goals and 6 assists so far.

With his contract expiring in June 2025, it is very likely that David will leave during the next transfer window unless he is prepared to commit his future to Lille by signing a new long-term deal.

Chelsea are currently on the hunt for a quality striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is among their top targets, but a deal could be difficult to pull off in the summer.

With their Financial Fair Play concerns, they may not be able to trigger his £111 million release clause while Osimhen could also be reluctant to join a club without Champions League football.

David could be considered as an alternative. The same could be the case for United. Rasmus Hojlund has established himself as the main striker but manager Erik ten Hag will want competition.

United could swoop for David who still has room for improvement at his age. The Canadian could be seen as a replacement for Anthony Martial whose contract expires at the end of June.