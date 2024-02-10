Man Utd and Chelsea willing to pay big for de Jong



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United and Chelsea would be willing to pay £85 million to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong at the end of the campaign.

The Dutch international has been a mainstay in the starting line-up for the Catalan giants, but there has been persistent speculation over his future due to the ongoing financial problems for the Spanish side.

Man United tried and failed to sign de Jong back in the summer of 2022, and Sport claim that both them and Chelsea would be willing to pay close to £85 million if the midfielder is put up for sale this summer.

Alongside the Premier League duo, Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as suitors for the 26-year-old ace.

World-class midfielder

De Jong has established himself as a world-class midfielder with his strong distribution and ball control from the heart of the midfield. He has been a consistent starter for Barcelona in all competitions.

The midfielder has not publicly revealed his desire to move on from the Spanish giants, but he could contemplate an exit this summer if the Blaugrana try to push him through the exit door for a second occasion.

Back in July 2022, they reached a verbal agreement to sell him to United but de Jong refused to accept personal terms. He has since mended his relationship, but could welcome a new challenge this time around.

De Jong would be a fantastic signing for either Chelsea or United. It would be a surprise if the Blues make an approach for him as they already have Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia in the squad.

United, on the other hand, need to freshen up their midfield with younger recruits. The likes of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen could leave in the summer, having underperformed this season.

United head coach Erik ten Hag worked with de Jong when he was the manager of Ajax for a few seasons. He was the top target before Casemiro arrived. The Dutchman could push for a reunion with his compatriot.